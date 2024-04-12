BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $11.10 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

