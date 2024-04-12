BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$31.92 million during the quarter.
