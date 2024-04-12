Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

