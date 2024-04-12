Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Burberry Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Burberry Group Company Profile
