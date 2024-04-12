Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Up 205,814.0% in March

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,150,000 shares, a growth of 205,814.0% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMRI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.