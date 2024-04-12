Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

BYRN opened at $14.86 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a PE ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $62,904.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,310,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

