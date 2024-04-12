Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Hovde Group cut Cadence Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CADE

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.