CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 126.4% in March

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the March 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CaixaBank Price Performance

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

CaixaBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1009 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Further Reading

