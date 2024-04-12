Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Price Target to $65.00

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

CervoMed stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

