Canaccord Genuity Group Raises STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $46.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.38.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.86. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

