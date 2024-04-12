Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$332,430.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$110.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$69.83 and a 52-week high of C$112.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.4656696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

