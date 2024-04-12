Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $290.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.58.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $244.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average of $217.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.