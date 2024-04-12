Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

AGIO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,722 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $232,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,034.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $232,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,034.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $950,297. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

