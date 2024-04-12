Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher James Berlet acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 12,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,260.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 50,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

Canuc Resources Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Canuc Resources stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Canuc Resources Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.57.

About Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

