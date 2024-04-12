Cardano Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion and $375.23 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,535.91 or 0.04994168 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00065323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00022031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,785,005,677 coins and its circulating supply is 35,608,100,780 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

