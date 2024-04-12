Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 483 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.07% of National Research worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Research during the third quarter valued at about $11,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Research by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth about $6,939,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 6.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.34. 3,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,762. The stock has a market cap of $819.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

