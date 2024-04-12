Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,119,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,002,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,213,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,182,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $24,722,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.86. 10,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,690. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

