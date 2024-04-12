Cardinal Capital Management Sells 21,520 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.8 %

HTLD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 18,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,225. The stock has a market cap of $845.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

