Cardinal Capital Management Sells 4,436 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 2.2 %

WLY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. 21,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.23.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

