CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $24.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

CarGurus Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.88 on Friday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $521,316.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,464.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,894 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.