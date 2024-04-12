Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $435.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $389.17.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $377.64 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $403.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.48 and a 200 day moving average of $311.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.