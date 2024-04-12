Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.64

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 22405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $837.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,886,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 133,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 762,877 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

