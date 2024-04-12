Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Get Carter's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 235,431 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.