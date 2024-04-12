Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

Ceconomy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 54,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter. Ceconomy had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.17%.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

