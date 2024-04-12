Cedrus LLC Acquires 2,803 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cedrus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,662.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,934,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

