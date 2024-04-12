Cedrus LLC Buys 1,286 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

