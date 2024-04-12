Cedrus LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

