Cedrus LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cedrus LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $33.57 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.02%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.