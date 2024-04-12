Cedrus LLC Has $430,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cedrus LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

