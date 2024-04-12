Cedrus LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Cedrus LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Cedrus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,437 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:RDVI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $917.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

