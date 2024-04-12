Cedrus LLC Has $915,000 Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cedrus LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,051,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,045,000 after purchasing an additional 171,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 87,779 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,693 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 254,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

