Cedrus LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

