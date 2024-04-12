Cedrus LLC Purchases Shares of 6,769 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
