Cedrus LLC Sells 314 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cedrus LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $212.33 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.49 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

