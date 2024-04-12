Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.22.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.55.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

