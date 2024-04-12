Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $17.35. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 318,306 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.