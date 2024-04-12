Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 19,579 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $95,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 77,524.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after purchasing an additional 641,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $788.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $809.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $751.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.24 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

