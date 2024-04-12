Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 237,254 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $90,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

