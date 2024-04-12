Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $58,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.21. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.