Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,363 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $61,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.