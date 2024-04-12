Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 4,290.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of Procore Technologies worth $92,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $446,429.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $446,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,373 shares of company stock valued at $36,589,678. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

