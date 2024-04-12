Cerity Partners LLC Has $40.01 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,743 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,468,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,553 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

MDLZ opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

