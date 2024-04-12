Cerity Partners LLC Has $67.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $67,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $235.05 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $183.23 and a 1-year high of $238.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.37.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.