Cerity Partners LLC Has $75.58 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,146 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $75,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after buying an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after buying an additional 327,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after buying an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

