Cerity Partners LLC Has $77.06 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,110 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $77,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.22 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

