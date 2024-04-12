Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 136,723 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136,723 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $82,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $221.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $221.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.90.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

