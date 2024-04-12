Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

