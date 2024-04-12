China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,636,500 shares, an increase of 941.3% from the March 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 340.9 days.
China Life Insurance Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of CILJF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 3,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
