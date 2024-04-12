Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $3,358.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,702.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,990.69 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,693.90 and a one year high of $3,023.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,740.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,340.77.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

