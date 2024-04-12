Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 439.3% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHGCY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.11. 642,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,104. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

