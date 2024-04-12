Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Announces Dividend of GBX 25

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Churchill China Stock Performance
CHH stock opened at GBX 1,131 ($14.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,194.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,237.35. The company has a market capitalization of £124.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. Churchill China has a 1-year low of GBX 947 ($11.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,725 ($21.83).
About Churchill China
