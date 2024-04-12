Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Announces Dividend of GBX 25

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Churchill China Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at GBX 1,131 ($14.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,194.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,237.35. The company has a market capitalization of £124.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. Churchill China has a 1-year low of GBX 947 ($11.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,725 ($21.83).

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

